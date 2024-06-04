Harrogate Hospital Radio needs more volunteers

As we approach the 50th anniversary of Harrogate Hospital Radio, are looking for volunteers to join their wonderful society.

Harrogate Hospital Radio relies fully on volunteers to fulfil our mission of bringing comfort, support, and a sense of community to patients, their families, and staff, across the Trust, by providing a local broadcasting service.

They have a need for volunteers to join us as Request Collectors, which is a non-technical position. The main responsibility of the role is to visit Harrogate Hospital wards, chatting to patients and staff, around midday, one day per week.

It’s important that you enjoy meeting and talking to new people, as you will be collecting music requests, which in-turn will support our flagship evening request show.

If you could spare a couple of hours a week to support the ongoing success of Harrogate Hospital Radio, then they

would love to hear from you.

Steve Pexton who has been a volunteer with Harrogate Hospital Radio since 1980 said: I used to work with a colleague in Knaresborough in 1979, I was intrigued one day when they arrived wearing a Harrogate Hospital Radio branded t-shirt. Although I wasn’t overly familiar with radio, I had a keen interest in HiFi and stereo. My colleague at the time invited me to a members meeting where I was initially taught how to operate the studio equipment, two turntables, a reel to reel tape deck, a cassette deck, two mics, all housed in a tiny studio next to the telephone exchange. I love volunteering for Harrogate Hospital Radio, it is very rewarding. 44 years later, I still have no intention of leaving.

Your support will be very rewarding whilst having a pronounced effect on patients who are currently in hospital.

You will also foster social connections and strengthens community bonds.

If you would like an informal chat prior to submitting your application, you can contact Bernard Mageean on

requestcoordinator@harrogatehospitalradio.org.uk

To find out more about supporting Harrogate Hospital Radio – please visit our website to download an application

form. https://www.harrogatehospitalradio.org.uk/volunteer