Paul Haslam stands as an independent PPC for Harrogate and Knaresborough

Paul Haslam has announced that he is a standing as an independent candidate to be the next MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough.
Paul Haslam said:
Following my recent candidacy for Mayor, I have been deeply touched by the many people who have encouraged me to run for MP to represent our wonderful area. I am incredibly grateful for their support.
With this encouragement, I have decided to run as an independent candidate for MP of Harrogate and Knaresborough in the upcoming general election.
My campaign will focus on addressing local issues that require national attention and support. I believe in the power of an MP to engage and collaborate with all local stakeholders, including North Yorkshire Council, the new town council, the new Mayor, and organisations such as Yorkshire Water and the NHS, to solve local problems. I aim to foster a spirit of collaboration and innovation, moving beyond siloed approaches.
Paul says that his key priorities are community engagement, the cost of living, health and well-being, and the environment, including:
- A strong voice for Harrogate and Knaresborough
- An ambassador for the local economy
- A focus for community cohesion
- A catalyst for change in health care
- A fighter tackling the cost of living
- A steadfast advocate for climate action
A manifesto is due to be shortly published, but for more information, votepaulhaslam.com
All candidates:
- Andrew Jones MP – Conservative Party
- Conrad Whitcroft – Labour Party
- Tom Gordon – Liberal Democrats
- Shan Oakes – Green Party
- John Swales – Reform UK
- Paul Haslam – Independent