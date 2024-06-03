Paul Haslam stands as an independent PPC for Harrogate and Knaresborough

Paul Haslam has announced that he is a standing as an independent candidate to be the next MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough.

Paul Haslam said:

Following my recent candidacy for Mayor, I have been deeply touched by the many people who have encouraged me to run for MP to represent our wonderful area. I am incredibly grateful for their support.

With this encouragement, I have decided to run as an independent candidate for MP of Harrogate and Knaresborough in the upcoming general election.

My campaign will focus on addressing local issues that require national attention and support. I believe in the power of an MP to engage and collaborate with all local stakeholders, including North Yorkshire Council, the new town council, the new Mayor, and organisations such as Yorkshire Water and the NHS, to solve local problems. I aim to foster a spirit of collaboration and innovation, moving beyond siloed approaches.