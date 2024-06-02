Reminder: Hustings for Harrogate and Knaresborough on 4 June 2024

This is an opportunity to see and hear your Prospective Parliamentary Candidates for Harrogate and Knaresborough.

Date: 4 June 2024

Time: Arrival from 6:15pm with the Hustings starting from 6:45PM

Location Wesley Chapel, Harrogate

You can submit a question using the form below, and that can be either asked on the night yourself, or read on your behalf.

The event will also be live streamed onto the Harrogate Informer Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/harrogateinformer/ and Youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/@HarrogateNews/streams

Candidates that have declared:

Andrew Jones MP – Conservative Party

Conrad Whitcroft – Labour Party

Tom Gordon – Liberal Democrats

Shan Oakes – Green Party

This is an event organised by the Harrogate Informer, but all media is welcome. If you have any specific requirements, please contact us.