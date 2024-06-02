Reminder: Hustings for Harrogate and Knaresborough on 4 June 2024

This is an opportunity to see and hear your Prospective Parliamentary Candidates for Harrogate and Knaresborough.
- Date: 4 June 2024
- Time: Arrival from 6:15pm with the Hustings starting from 6:45PM
- Location Wesley Chapel, Harrogate
You can submit a question using the form below, and that can be either asked on the night yourself, or read on your behalf.
The event will also be live streamed onto the Harrogate Informer Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/harrogateinformer/ and Youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/@HarrogateNews/streams
Candidates that have declared:
- Andrew Jones MP – Conservative Party
- Conrad Whitcroft – Labour Party
- Tom Gordon – Liberal Democrats
- Shan Oakes – Green Party
This is an event organised by the Harrogate Informer, but all media is welcome. If you have any specific requirements, please contact us.