Car show at Police Treatment Centre Sunday 7th July

The Police Treatment Centre at St. Andrews, on Harlow Moor Road in Harrogate are hosting Supercar Sunday – 7 July 2024

From 10am to 1 pm, the car park will be transformed into a showcase of stunning supercars, sportscars and some historic cars promising an exciting occasion for car enthusiasts and the local community.

Entry for our event is free but donations are welcomed and all proceedings will go to supporting the Police Treatment Centres charity and the police family – crucially there will be bacon butties and coffee for just £5.

The Police Treatment Centres is a registered Charity providing treatment and support, including intensive, police-specific, physiotherapy and rehabilitation, for injured and ill Police Officers, Retired Officers, and Police Staff. They have space for 92, and the typical length of stay is 2-weeks.