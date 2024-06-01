Baby injured in serious collision near Glasshouses

A has baby suffered serious injuries in a collision on the B6265 between Glasshouses and Risplith.

The collision happened at around 3.20pm on the afternoon of Friday 31 May 2024 near the village of Fellbeck.

It involved a Peugeot Boxer campervan with blue paintwork travelling towards Glasshouses, and a Volkswagen T-Roc, travelling in the opposite direction.

The occupants of the T-Roc, three adults, a teenager and a one-year-old baby sustained injuries ranging from slight to serious. The baby sustained, serious injuries and remains in hospital.

The driver of the campervan sustained minor injuries.

Police are appealing to anyone who saw either of the vehicles prior to the collision and to anyone who witnessed it, to get in touch.

They are also appealing for anyone with dashcam footage of either of the vehicles before the collision and of the collision, to get in touch.

If you can help our investigation, please email chris.storey@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and pass information for TC Chris Storey in our Roads Policing Group.

Please quote reference number 12240095990 when passing on information.

The road was closed to allow treatment to the casualties, for investigators to examine the scene and to recover the vehicles. It reopened at around 2.30am in the early hours of the Saturday morning.

The driver of the campervan was interviewed under caution and remains under investigation.