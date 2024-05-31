Love to be festival on the Harrogate Stray

Roger Sanchez / Barbara Tucker (Live) / Darius Syrossian / Adelphi Music Factory / Doorly / Trimtone / Carly Foxx / K-Klass / Bez (Acid House Set) / Allister Whitehead / Tom Wainwright / Ryan McDermott + many more

14 September at The Stray, Harrogate

See https://www.skiddle.com/festivals/love-to-be-festival

Love to be, club night, record label and one of the cornerstone’s of the UK early House music scene, is celebrating their 30th anniversary in 2024. It is a much-loved brand and has the largest dance music event ever to take place in Harrogate.

They began their journey to the forefront of the UK Club scene in 1994, back at the Music Factory in Sheffield. They were instrumental in establishing the popularity of house music in the UK and their events were among the first to book now legendary artists from US pioneers Masters at Work, Todd Terry, Frankie Knuckles and Roger Sanchez to UK artists Dave Seaman and Pete Tong.

The festival at The Stray in Harrogate presents an exceptional line-up of house talent across three stages. Roger Sanchez headlines the Main Stage along with performances from Barbara Tucker, DJ Darius Syrossian and live house band Adelphi Music Factory. Cafe Mambo hosts an Ibiza stage with legendary group K-Klass and an acid house set from Happy Mondays’ Bez alongside support from a range of local and international talent.

As well as world-class line-up and production with which Love to be… made its name, the brand are teaming up with local charity The Ostrich Foundation on the day.

The Ostrich Foundation exists to work with and support other charities and NHS agencies helping reduce the number of young people who take their own lives, by shattering the stigma around suicide. Their aim is to work with other charities to help equip young people and their communities with the skills to recognise and respond to suicidal behaviour.

Matthew Jackson, The Ostrich Foundation, said: We, at The Ostrich Foundation, are thrilled to be selected as the charity of choice for the prestigious Love to be… Festival held here in our home town of Harrogate, this September. Together, we aim to create a positive impact, raise awareness in crowds that haven’t yet heard of us, and raise further funds to help us continue to make a difference, as we strive to create a supportive and uplifting community.

Representatives from the charity will be on-site and available to talk to people throughout the day, and a minimum of £1000 will be donated to the charity by the festival.

Marc Dennis and Tony Walker said: We feel privileged to have been able to do our part in supporting House music over the past 30 years. As we celebrate the 30th anniversary milestone, culminating in our very own festival, Love to be… will still deliver that proper 90s atmosphere combined with a modern-day vibe. We can’t wait.

Tickets are on sale now via Skiddle and Resident Advisor

https://www.skiddle.com/festivals/love-to-be-festival

https://ra.co/events/1849402