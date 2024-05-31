A1(M) in County Durham closed in both directions after serious collision

Drivers in County Durham are advised the A1(M) is expected to remain closed throughout this morning (31 May) following a serious collision.

Severe delays are expected as the road is closed in both directions between junctions 63 (Blind Lane) and 62 (Carrville).

National Highways and emergency services were called to the incident involving two cars shortly before 3:30am. Durham Police remain on scene to carry out collision investigation work.

Delays are likely on approach to the closure and diversion routes, with repairs on the A1 southbound between junctions 66 and 65 also likely to add to congestion.

Anyone planning to travel in the area is strongly advised to allow plenty of extra time. Drivers may wish to find alternative routes, avoid the area or delay their journeys if at all possible.

Diversion

Road users are advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol on southbound road signs:

Exit at junction 63

At the roundabout take the fourth exit onto the A167

Follow the A167 until the roundabout with the A688

Take the first exit off the roundabout onto the A688

Re-join the A1M at junction 61

Traffic is being diverted locally from junction 62. However, road users can also exit at junction 61 following the solid triangle diversion symbol on northbound road signs:

Exit at junction 61