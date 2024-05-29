Overnight road closures as road surface scheme starts on A1(M) in West Yorkshire

Drivers in West Yorkshire are advised of overnight closures as sections of the A1(M) near Wetherby are to be resurfaced in both directions during June.

The A1(M) northbound, between the junctions 45 (Boston Spa) and 46 (Wetherby), will undergo the essential work overnight from Monday 10 June.

To enable the work to be carried out safely, this section of the A1(M) will be closed, each night from Monday to Friday.

This will be followed with resurfacing work on the A1(M) southbound, between junctions 46 and 45, from Monday 17 June, also each weeknight. Each closure is scheduled between 8pm and 6am the next day.

At the same time, National Highways will be carrying out further maintenance on the A1(M) in this area.

Fully signed overnight diversion routes will be in place while resurfacing is carried out.

Work is taking place overnight when traffic levels are at their lightest, to minimise disruption. Motorists are advised to plan ahead, allow more time for their journeys and follow signposted diversions.