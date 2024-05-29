Jonathan Swales, the Harrogate and Knaresborough PPC for Reform UK

Jonathan Swales is the Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC) representing Reform UK for the Harrogate and Knaresborough constituency. He has taken on the role after the previous PPC stood down, and also stood as the Reform candidate in the Stray, Woodlands and Hookstone Division by-election.

Jonathan Swales said: For the first time in a long time we have a real choice at the general election, more of the same from the long established parties, who are all following the same agenda or a vote for change; new faces and a new business-like approach to running the country in the interests of the people not the state and global corporations. I can’t stand by any longer and watch our country, its cultures and values being destroyed by a combination of global entities and supine government that wish to turn the UK into a serfdom. We are a strong, resilient and proud country. We can find our own way on the world stage, we can push back against uncontrolled government spending and the highest level of taxation and borrowing in the last 70 years, push back on destructive policies like net zero, DEI, the ECHR and unlimited immigration. Labour and the Conservatives won’t solve these problems because they created them. We need a real change, fresh eyes and ideas and to take back control.

Johnathan was was born and raised in Harrogate, is a proud Yorkshireman and aware of many of the local issues.

Johnathan said: My family ran local businesses here, including the Yorkshire Farmers Butchers Company, so I know and love the area, its people, its heritage and countryside. I also know the issues we face locally, doctors surgeries and NHS dentists bursting at the seams, long waits to even get an appointment. Housing developments that don’t provide affordable housing for local people, crumbling infrastructure, fading town centres and little local representation. An example of this is the white elephant “Harrogate Gateway” scheme that has already cost nearly £2m in consultants fees and is demonstrably not wanted by the local residents, yet the Council still push ahead with this vanity project, why?

Jonathan is an advocate of an MP bringing experience to the role.