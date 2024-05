Tom Seed completed 20 miles, 1,000 pull-ups, 2,000 push-ups and 3,000 air squats for charity on 25 May 2024.

The challenge was 10 Murphs, with a Murph being a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, and another one-mile run.

Please support Tom, and mental health charity, Mind:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tomseedfitness