The Inn South Stainley’s third birthday

The Inn South Stainley has celebrated its third birthday during the May bank Holiday weekend with the perfect accompaniment of birthday cake, complimentary prosecco for all attending and live entertainment throughout the night.
The Inn South Stainley is owned by Yorkshire operators Graham Usher and partner Matthew Rose who purchased the inn with rooms during 2021.
Following a successful trading year and determined in creating a go to inn for local residents and tourist alike they are delighted to have secured their position in the Harrogate Hospitality market as a go to destination country pub with rooms.
Managing Director Graham Usher said:
We are thrilled to be celebrating our third birthday following a wonderful year and surrounded by our amazing team and customers. Our aim right from the start was to create a country pub that gives all our customers a home from home feel with a fantastic Yorkshire welcome, great service and food to match. We are thrilled to be able to share this special day with everyone who joined us.