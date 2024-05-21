Summer boost to DalesBus service from Harrogate

DalesBus services from Harrogate will be boosted from this weekend with the welcome return of Eastern DalesBus 825 running to Richmond for a longer season.

This year Eastern DalesBus 825 will run every Sunday and Bank Holiday from 26th May until 6th October, providing lots of day-out opportunities for walking and sight-seeing in and around Nidderdale National Landscape. The bus will leave Knaresborough Bus Station at 0955 and Harrogate Bus Station at 1015, running via Ripley, Brimham Rocks, Fountains Abbey, Galphay, Grewelthorpe, Hackfall, Masham, Jervaulx Abbey, Middleham and Leyburn to Richmond. The return journey leaves Richmond at 1515.

Full timetable details are available online at www.dalesbus.org/825

A new innovation for 2024 is the provision of a programme of free guided walks accessible from the bus, organised by the National Trust and DalesBus Ramblers. The first of these walks is a Brimham Rocks Social Walk of around five miles on Sunday 9th June. Further information about the walks is available online at www.dalesbusramblers.org.uk

This service joins the other DalesBus services from Harrogate which now run on all-year round – service 24 to Pateley Bridge in Nidderdale National Landscape which runs daily (with onward connections from Pateley Bridge to Upper Nidderdale and Grassington on Summer Sundays and Bank Holidays), and service 74 to Ilkley, Bolton Abbey and Grassington in the Yorkshire Dales National Park which runs every Saturday.

As part of a national initiative all local bus fares are currently capped at a maximum of £2 for any single journey, and all these services are included in this offer.