Police look to identify man following Harrogate assault

Harrogate police want to speak to the individual pictured, following an incident in Harrogate in which another man was assaulted.

Police say they believe he will have important information that will assist an investigation.

The man was walking a white dog at the time of the incident which happened

Near the Civic Centre on St Lukes Avenue, Harrogate

23 March 2024.

The man in the image, or anyone else who can help identify him is asked to contact us via email to Mark.Barber@Northyorkshire.police.uk

Please quote reference 12240051372 when passing on information.