Today (Saturday 18 May 2024), Extinction Rebellion Harrogate gathered in Knaresborough to launch awareness of pollution in the River Nidd.

The venture, named the “Poo Patrol”, consisted of activists dressed in white overalls with fishing rods. The patrol pretended to fish the poops out of the River Nidd from Knaresborough’s A59 Bridge, as a visual image of what is in the river.