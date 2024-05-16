Theft of £40,000 of jewellery from Stonecrop Drive in Harrogate

Police are appealing for information about the theft of jewellery that occurred on Stonecrop Drive in Harrogate earlier this month.

It happened on Thursday 2 May 2024 when around £40,000 worth of jewellery was stolen from inside the victim’s property.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has any information about the items pictured or who has been offered, or seen the jewellery in recent weeks.

Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240076980 when passing on information.