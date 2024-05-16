Julian Smith MP meets Yorkshire Water

Julian visited Yorkshire Water’s wastewater treatment works in Dishforth last week to meet Yorkshire Water officials and representatives from partner Mott McDonald Bentley.
It was an opportunity to find out more about the work taking place there, including a phosphorous removal scheme that limits the amount of phosphorous being released into the nearby watercourse.
Yorkshire Water have also invested in the installation of an electrocoagulation unit on-site.
Julian Smith said:
It was great to visit Yorkshire Water’s site in Dishforth and hear about their ongoing efforts to remove harmful elements from our wastewater.
This is such an important process and I was pleased to see the level of investment in the plant at Dishforth.