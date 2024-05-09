Harrogate charity helping people with disabilities to ‘break free’

May is National Walking Month, and a Harrogate disability charity is on a mission to help more people to access and enjoy the great outdoors with a range of accessible trails.

Open Country, based on East Parade, has produced a range of ‘breakfree’ packs offering inspiration on great places to walk, wheel, stroll, or cycle, covering Harrogate District, Leeds, Wakefield, Wharfedale and York.

The free packs have been specially developed with wheelchair users in mind, but they could also support anyone who might struggle with exercise, limited mobility – or even families with pushchairs.

Each trail features clear, colour maps for each location, with all the information needed to help plan a trip out, including access to facilities and points of interest.

Packs are available to download at www.opencountry.org.uk or the charity is happy to deliver or post packs in bulk to organisations, community centres, supported living venues etc.

To request packs please E: community@opencountry.org or T: 01423 507227 Open Country exists to help people with a disability to access and enjoy the countryside. The charity offers daily activities for disabled people, including walks, conservation projects, allotment clubs, tandems clubs and adventure clubs.

In addition to the break free packs, a range of audio walks are available on the Open Country website or on their YouTube channel, so that people can enjoy fully descriptive walks from the comfort of their own home. The charity also provides advice for landowners and organisations on accessibility issues through its Countryside Advice Service.