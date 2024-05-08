General Tarleton Hotel and Restaurant is up for sale

Property adviser, Christie & Co has said it is pleased to bring to the market The General Tarleton Hotel and Restaurant, a beautifully refurbished 18th-century coaching inn, situated near Harrogate.

This impressive 15-bedroom inn boasts a wealth of period charm including oak beams and exposed stone walls and flooring. The current owners and area locals, the Morris family, purchased the property in 2021 and have carried out extensive refurbishments throughout.

Sitting on a 0.8-acre site, the inn features an outdoor drinking and dining space, a welcoming entrance and reception area, and a tastefully presented restaurant, bar and atrium which seats up to 90 diners. Additionally, there is a private dining room in the attic directly above the restaurant, which in turn can seat 20 guests. There is also an owner or managers four-bedroom apartment within the building.

The inn is within close distance to the A1 motorway and some of the most highly sought-after towns in North Yorkshire, as well as The Yorkshire Dales and The North York Moors National Parks, making it an ideal spot for tourists and those wishing to break the journey when travelling between Scotland and Southern England.

Jon Morris said: As a local resident and frequent customer, my family and I have long felt that with the right investment in the building and the business, The General Tarleton could be restored to its former glory. So, when it came up for sale around four years ago, we decided to purchase and improve the building, and are now at the stage where we are looking for a new owner or operator to take it to the next level.

Handling the marketing is Christie & Co Hotel Director, Mark Worley: The General Tarleton is a great building in an affluent, highly sought-after location close to National Parks and major tourist destinations. This is a great opportunity for an operator to take full advantage of the investments made by the Morris’s, and to reap the rewards.

The General Tarleton Hotel and Restaurant is on the market with an asking price of £1.2m for the freehold.