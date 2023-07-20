The General Tarleton has a new head chef with Michelin pedigree

The General Tarleton in Ferrensby in has appointed Varun Khanna as its new Head Chef.

Varun joins The General Tarleton from Two Michelin Star Restaurant Sat Bains in Nottingham and prior to this worked at One Michelin Star The Pipe and Glass in Beverley.

Varun said: I am thrilled to take up the role of Head Chef at such a well-known culinary establishment. Being Yorkshire born and bred I am delighted to be returning home where the finest ingredients are literally on our doorstep.

As new Head Chef, Varun has introduced a fresh and enticing menu. Drawing inspiration from seasonal produce and engaging with local farmers and suppliers, he aims to create an experience that not only delights the palate but also champions the very best of Yorkshire.

Varun said: When the opportunity arose at The General Tarleton it felt like it was just meant to be. I have had the opportunity to work in some amazing establishments, learning from some of the country’s best chefs and I am now delighted to create my own menu drawing on all my experiences. The General Tarleton really embodies why I first fell in love with cooking, being able to enjoy fine food in a relaxed atmosphere with friends and family, is one of life’s highlights for me.

Silviu Hasna, General Manager said: We are thrilled to welcome Varun. His desire to serve exciting food of the highest quality matches The General Tarleton ethos perfectly. We recognise our customers expect the very best food and wine yet not necessarily in a stiff and starchy environment. The General Tarleton combines all the best elements of your local pub with an exquisite food offering. Varun’s modern yet classical style is a perfect fit for The General Tarleton. His Signature Thai Curry Ice Cream is just amazing, combining savoury elements in a sweet ice cream is inspired and just has to be tried! As well as Varun’s new ‘Taste of Yorkshire’ Tasting menu, we also offer an À La Carte Menu and Bar Classics Menu ensuring there is something for everyone. Last year we were awarded an AA Rosette for Culinary Excellence and with Varun’s cooking skill we are looking forward to reaching new highs very soon.

General Tarleton, Boroughbridge Road, Ferrensby, North Yorkshire, HG5 0PZ