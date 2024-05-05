Tracy Brabin re-elected as Mayor of West Yorkshire

Tracy Brabin has been re-elected as Mayor of West Yorkshire.

The Labour candidate, who became the region’s first-ever mayor in 2021, was re-elected after being declared the winner following the counts which took place today at the John Charles Centre for Sport in Leeds and venues across West Yorkshire.

Votes were cast on Thursday in Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees, Leeds and Wakefield, with an overall turnout figure of 32.71 per cent.

Ms Brabin secured victory over second-placed Arnold Craven (Conservative) by 275,430 votes to 82,757 votes.

The total number of votes cast for each candidate were as follows:

Tracy Brabin (Labour) – 275,430

Bob Buxton (Yorkshire Party) – 47,937

Andrew Cooper (Green) – 66,648

Arnold Craven (Conservative) – 82,757

Stewart Golton (Lib Dem) – 27,501

Jonathan Tilt (Independent) – 46,443

The turnout figure was 32.71 per cent.