New political make-up of Leeds City Council

As a result of the local elections in Leeds which saw all 33 wards contested and one councillor elected per ward, the new make-up of the city council is as follows:

Overall political composition (99 seats in total):

Labour [LAB]: 61 seats (unchanged)

Conservative [CON]: 15 seats (down three)

Liberal Democrats [LD]: 6 seats (unchanged)

Green [GR]: 5 seats (up two)

Morley Borough Independents [MBI]: 4 seats (unchanged)

Garforth and Swillington Independents Party [GSIP]: 3 seats (unchanged)

Social Democratic Party [SDP]: 3 seats (up one)

Independents: 2 seats (unchanged)

The turnout figure for the city was 34.24 per cent.

Following the election, Labour remain in control of Leeds City Council.