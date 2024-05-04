Leeds City

New political make-up of Leeds City Council

4 May 2024

As a result of the local elections in Leeds which saw all 33 wards contested and one councillor elected per ward, the new make-up of the city council is as follows:

Overall political composition (99 seats in total):

  • Labour [LAB]: 61 seats (unchanged)
  • Conservative [CON]: 15 seats (down three)
  • Liberal Democrats [LD]: 6 seats (unchanged)
  • Green [GR]: 5 seats (up two)
  • Morley Borough Independents [MBI]: 4 seats (unchanged)
  • Garforth and Swillington Independents Party [GSIP]: 3 seats (unchanged)
  • Social Democratic Party [SDP]: 3 seats (up one)
  • Independents: 2 seats (unchanged)

The turnout figure for the city was 34.24 per cent.

Following the election, Labour remain in control of Leeds City Council.

