Yorkshire Glamping Festival ‘Glampfest’ returns to Knaresborough next month

A popular North Yorkshire family festival held in fields near Scotton is returning and set to almost double in number after a roaring success last season. The glamping festival has been running since 2017 bringing campers a whole range of fun activities, live music from local talent, abundant street food and hand-crafted produce to enjoy.

This Yorkshire-based festival, ‘Glampfest’, was inaugurated by camping enthusiasts James and Sarah Martin to bring their Glawning customers together. These Glawnings – luxurious driveaway bell tent awnings – were designed by them, a husband-and-wife team, as a classy alternative to nylon awnings after struggling to find anything nice enough to attach to their vintage campervan. The business grew organically as the customer base spread and the awnings can now be attached to almost any leisure vehicle to provide a beautiful extra space. The stunning, innovative awning really stands out at festivals and campsites across the UK – and none more so than Glampfest which sees the largest turn out of Glawnings adorning the fields making a glamorous spectacle to behold. All tents and camping structures are welcomed in addition to Glawnings, making Glampfest an eclectic mix of campers and quirky festival activities, being dubbed a ‘mini Deershed’.

Glampfest 2024, held in fields on Market Flat Lane near Scotton, promises to be the biggest and best yet as founders James and Sarah, continue to join forces with the Mighty Events team to expand the festival and launch new areas for attendees to enjoy. Glampfest 2024 will have a dedicated Sports Zone, Zen Zone, Acoustic Lounge, Vintage Photo Booth, Luxury Glamping Village and more, in addition to the well-loved elements of last years offering which saw a delicious variety of food and drink vendors, forest school, pirate storyteller, yoga, massage, crafts, face painting, PE sessions, silent disco, drum workshops, main stage bands, dog show, stalls of hand-crafted products, and lots of stunning camping setups to ogle.

This year Glampfest is set to host culinary icon Karen Wright of Great British Bake Off fame. Karen will be showing the crowds how it’s done with demonstrations from her cookbook ‘Meals on the Move: A Campsite Cooking Journey’.

Motivational speaker, blogger and pro-age campaigner Siobhan Daniels AKA Retirement Rebel will also take to the stage to talk about her adventures.

The Retro Camping Club Display will make their debut appearance for tours of their coveted vehicles so there really is something for everyone.

This Yorkshire-based festival has gone from humble beginnings of 100 attendees to an impressive 1500 head count in 2023 and is set to almost double in 2024.

Director Sarah said: We’re so pleased Glampfest has blossomed into such a well-loved event on the calendar. We have glawning owners coming from all over the UK in addition to amazing support from the local communities. It’s a festival for the whole family to enjoy with a wide range of activities, live music from local and far-flung performers, a range of street food and lots of lovely glamping set ups. We’d love to make Glampfest 2024 the biggest and best yet.

Fundraising is undertaken for a different chosen charity each year supporting ‘This is Luke’ for 2024 to help buy Luke Mortimer new prosthetics.

Day or weekend camping tickets are available, and everyone is welcome. You don’t need to own a Glawning to attend but you might want one by the end of the weekend when you see what they can do!

Glampfest will be held on the 10-12 May 2024 in fields on Market Flat Lane, Knaresborough.

Weekend and day tickets available now at https://glampfest.com/