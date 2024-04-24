York College seven-a-side team finish runners up at national football tournament

York College & University Centre’s women’s football team came within six inches of being crowned national seven-a-side champions.

The side emerged unbeaten from the Association of Colleges Championships in Nottingham where, as Yorkshire & Humber’s representatives, they competed against nine other regional winners from across England and Wales in 20-minute matches over the course of two days.

Going into the final match against Hartpury College, the team knew that a victory would secure the national title.

In a dominant performance, they subsequently controlled large periods of possession and created the better chances – one rolling agonisingly six inches wide of goal – before the game ended 0-0, which was enough to clinch the title for Gloucestershire-based Hartpury.

Earlier, the team had ended Day One joint-top on goal difference with Hartpury and Loughborough thanks to five wins (1-0, 1-0, 3-1, 5-0 and 2-1) and a draw (0-0).

On Day Two, a 0-0 draw with Loughborough and a 2-0 victory over Exeter followed before the showdown with Hartpury.

The consequent draw meant the team finished runners-up, having only conceded two goals in three hours of football.

Beth McLaughlin was selected as the Yorkshire and Humber flag bearer at the opening ceremony and the team was coached by Andrew Hardy and Chloe Harris and captained by Summer Harvey.

The other squad members were Poppy Murray, Molly Laughton, Evie Shepherd, Emia Hendrickson-Eastwood, Grace Sykes, Ruby Watt, Ruby Gibbs, Ruby Gore and Sophie Parish.

