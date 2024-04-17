The third Brian Chester Tractor Road Run raised more than £1100 for the Sir Robert Ogden MacMillan Centre at Harrogate Hospital

The third Brian Chester Tractor Road Run on Saturday 13 April raised more than £1100 for the Sir Robert Ogden MacMillan Centre at Harrogate Hospital.

More than 70 vintage tractors took part in the run held in memory of popular National Vintage Tractor and Engine Club (NVTEC) chairman and founding Tractor Fest member, Brian Chester.

The event was organised by the West Yorkshire group of NVTEC ahead of Tractor Fest at Newby Hall on 8-9 June.

The road run was supported by Tates Garden Centre, Larkhill Nurseries in Ripon who provided facilities for drivers and visitors.

Mark Nicholson, chair of West Yorkshire NVTEC, said: We had a magnificent turnout for the event and all participants were generous with both their time and money in supporting our road run and raffle. We are delighted to be able to continue to raise money for this charity which is close to all our hearts. More than 70 tractors took part in the run around local villages, offering a taste of the 1,500 vintage tractors, engines, commercial vehicles, cars, trucks and motorcycles that can be enjoyed at Tractor Fest in June.

Tractor Fest is the UK’s largest tractor festival and takes place at award-winning country house and gardens Newby Hall, North Yorkshire (Saturday 8 June to Sunday 9 June). Occupying 120 acres, Tractor Fest attracts more than 12,000 visitors annually and features more than 1,500 vintage and modern tractors and 600 stationary engines, commercial vehicles, cars, trucks and motorcycles.

This year’s festival will celebrate orange tractor marques including the Allis Chalmers, as well as vintage harvesting and threshing machinery, engines and an exhibition of vintage and modern European cars. The show will also feature displays from specialist marque clubs and working vintage machinery.

A host of entertainment, crafts, food and drink make Tractor Fest a great family day out. Admission includes access to Newby’s award-winning gardens, adventure playground, dolls house and teddy bear exhibitions.

Other fun activities for families over the weekend include mini tractor driving, face painting, colouring and interactive exhibits.

Tractor Fest is sponsored by Europe’s leading agricultural and machinery auctioneer Cheffins and leading manufacturer of gritters and highway maintenance vehicles, Econ Engineering. The show is also supported by Ripon Farm Services.

WHEN? Saturday 8 June – Sunday 9 June, 10am-4pm

WHERE? Newby Hall & Gardens, Ripon, North Yorkshire

COST Adult – £18, Child – £15, Family Ticket (2+2) – £54. Under 4s Free

TICKETS Available exclusively online https://www.newbyhall.com/event/tractorfest-8th-9th-june-2024/

For more information visit: http://tractorfest.uk/