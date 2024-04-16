Search launched for a new operator for waterpark in Scarborough

The search for a new operator for the Alpamare waterpark in Scarborough has begun.

North Yorkshire Council hopes to see the attraction reopen to the public in time for the summer 2024 season.

The authority took possession of the site in December last year when the waterpark’s tenant, Benchmark Leisure Ltd, went into administration.

A three-week exercise has now been launched to find an operator to take on a short-term 12-month rental agreement. During that time, work will be undertaken to find a permanent solution on the future operation of the site.

North Yorkshire Council’s assistant director for commercial, property and procurement, Kerry Metcalfe, said: We are working hard to confirm a new tenant to reopen the facility in time for the main 2024 summer season. Once that is in place, we can look to the longer-term options.

The water park, which is located off Burniston Road, features a wave pool, a splash and play pool, four state-of-the-art slides, two outdoor pools, an alpine themed spa and treatment area, and a café and terrace bar. It was purpose-built in 2016 overlooking the North Bay in the seaside town.

More details about the search for a potential operator for the site are available by contacting estates@northyorks.gov.uk

Applications must be lodged by Friday, 3 May 2024.