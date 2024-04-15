Harrogate Shop theft

A CCTV image of a women has been released following a shop theft in Harrogate.

It happened at M&S Leeds Road, Harrogate at around 2pm on Friday 23 February.

A woman stole large amounts of alcohol in her bag.

Please contact us if you recognise the women pictured on CCTV, as she may have information that will assist our investigation.

Email katie.hicks@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help. Alternatively, you can call us on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 720, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240033400 when passing on information.