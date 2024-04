Voting has opened for the by-election in the Stray, Woodlands and Hookstone Division of Harrogate.

The by-election followed after the previous candidate stood down.

Your candidates are:

Gillian Charters – Green Party

Geoff Foxhall – Labour

John Ennis – Conservative

Andrew Timothy – Libdems

John Swales – Reform UK

You will need to take picture ID to vote, but you don’t have to take a polling card (if you can’t find it)

Polling is open until 10pm this eveneing.