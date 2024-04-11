Catwalk stars wanted for 2024 Great Yorkshire Show

The search is on for catwalk stars as preparations for the 2024 Great Yorkshire Show Fashion Shows get underway.

Following last year’s amazing success involving rookie models alongside the professionals, the competition is now open for farmers or people working in the agricultural industry to take part in the 2024 Farm to Fashion shows.

For those with a passion for fashion who want to strut their stuff there’s no time to lose. Applicants need to be quick off the mark to apply for a place, as entries close at 10am on Friday 19 April 2024. https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/fashion-show/

Two fashion shows a day will take place on the Sheep Shearing Stage at 12noon and 4:30pm every day apart from Friday at 12noon and 3pm.

In a resounding endorsement of last year’s success, two of the amateur models, Luke Johnson and Clarke Doughney, are returning to feature on the runway in July.

Luke, who’s an agricultural and forestry contractor said: I got in touch because being in the shows last year was brilliant; I absolutely loved it and would encourage anyone to give it a try. Bernadette, the Fashion Show Coordinator, is a great teacher and, along with the professional models, she was so encouraging that it soon became fun. When we all first met I was a bit apprehensive, but that soon went and we became a tight group. Yes we worked hard learning what we needed to do, but we had a laugh too. Then when it came to the show days, the buzz we got from the crowds all clapping and cheering was like nothing else. What I’d say to anyone thinking of entering the competition is: “just do it… you’ll enjoy it and who knows where it could lead! I’ve even had some modelling work from it.

Clarke, who’s an apprentice engineer explained: Looking back a year, I decided to try my luck and enter because it was something completely different and totally out of my comfort zone. I thought: ‘where else would I ever get the opportunity to do this again, and at such a huge prestigious event’. “It still surprises me how much I got from the whole experience, including meeting people I’d never have come across as well as working alongside TV stars such as Peter Wright The Yorkshire Vet, who was great. So I’d say to anyone thinking of entering: ‘have a go, you won’t regret it!’ The shows will feature collections from a wide range of both national and regional designers, including a selection of brand partners from British Wool. This will highlight the important role of UK sheep farmers as the starting point for some of the most stylish and environmentally friendly garments seen on catwalks anywhere.

In the Main Ring, the Paul Hannam Quad Bike Stunt Show will wow crowds every day as the stuntman from North Devon who raced at British Championship level, will perform jumps, tricks and multiple rolls.

Sheepdogs are back and visitors can expect the best animals in the country competing, including national breed shows as well as machinery, food and first-class entertainment. Farmers from around the world will also attend as the show will host the World Ayrshire Federation Annual Conference.