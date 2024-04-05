Festival to showcase hidden gems of Selby area’s heritage

Visitors and residents are being given the chance to explore historical and cultural gems in the Selby area as part of a festival celebrating the North Yorkshire town’s heritage.

The Selby Residents Festival will be staged on Saturday, April 20, and Sunday, April 21, and will showcase the history of the area dating back centuries.

Events and activities include behind the scenes tours of Selby Abbey as well as the chance to visit Towton Battlefield, which was the scene of what is thought to have been the bloodiest battle on English soil on Palm Sunday in 1461 during the War of the Roses.

Visitors to Carlton Towers, a stately home to the west of Selby, will also be able to have a free upgrade for high tea at the historic property.

While the festival, which is being staged for the fourth time, is aimed at allowing residents to explore attractions and venues close to home as well as attracting visitors to the area, it also benefits local enterprises by providing opportunities to showcase their businesses to the public and supports the growth of the local economy.

North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director of community development, Nic Harne, said: We’re delighted to be bringing the Selby Residents Festival back to the area for 2024. The festival is going from strength to strength and provides a boost in business for the tourism and hospitality industry in the area. It’s great to show the diversity of the tourism offer in the Selby area. By events such as this festival we can encourage residents to shop and visit local businesses and show how proud people are of their local area. In finding new ways to attract visitors and spread footfall across the county, we’re offering new opportunities to our local businesses, along with great deals to our visitors and residents alike.

Details of offers available during the Selby Residents Festival are available at the Heart of Yorkshire website, www.exploreheartofyorkshire.co.uk/residentsfest, or the Heart of Yorkshire Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeartofYorkshire

For businesses wishing to find out more or to sign up to the Selby Residents Festival, information is available on the Heart of Yorkshire website at https://exploreheartofyorkshire.co.uk/contact-us/

Heart of Yorkshire is the official tourism website for the Selby area of North Yorkshire and is part of North Yorkshire Council.