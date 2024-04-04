Council continue with compulsory purchase order plans to keep Maltkiln new village scheme

North Yorkshire Council have submitted a revised plan for a new settlement (Maltkiln) to the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, with an application to use Planning and Compulsory Purchase Act 2004

The proposals for the Maltkiln Village scheme would see as many as 3,000 properties built on a site centred around Cattal Railway Station, which is 25 min car journey to the east of Harrogate.

The draft plan, which sets out how Maltkiln should be developed, has been drafted in consultation with communities and specialist organisations. It includes a vision, objectives and detailed policies to guide development.

The draft plan, as well as accompanying evidence and consultation responses received during the consultation on the draft plan, will now be examined by the inspector to assess whether it has been prepared in accordance with legal and procedural requirements and if it is ‘sound’.

In most cases the examination will include hearing sessions which are held in public. The inspector will determine the appropriate format for these sessions.

At the end of the examination, the inspector will send a report to the council recommending whether or not it can adopt the plan, and if any modifications are needed.

Cllr Arnold Warneken said: I still have serious concerns about this being deliverable or viable, and particularly relying on a Compulsory Purchase Order is fundamentally wrong. It is being termed an exempler on sustainability and environmental terms, but to do that an agreement is needed with Network Rail, and that agreement isn’t in place. There is also concern within the plan about the lack of commitment to affordable housing, and the lack planning for a new secondary school. Interested parties should raise their concerns with the inspector, even if they have commented on the original document, as this is a revised document.

North Yorkshire Council say that the Maltkiln Village development is due to be heavily themed around sustainability and the environment and is set to provide local amenities and facilities alongside the new homes, as well as extensive areas of open space and landscaping.

All information regarding the examination, including dates for any hearing sessions will be published on North Yorkshire Council’s website, https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/planning-and-conservation/planning-policy/planning-policy-your-local-area/harrogate-planning-policy/new-settlement-maltkiln-development-plan-document