Artwork dedicated to people of Tadcaster is unveiled

An artwork of the local community in Tadcaster has been unveiled as a tribute to life in the market town.

The mural made up of hundreds of images of local people is one of two pieces of art commissioned by North Yorkshire Council.

Artist Chris Tipping describes ‘TAD’ah!’ as a personal portrait of a community that embraced his presence in the town and enabled his project to come to life.

Chris said: This mural tells the story of the people who welcomed me, took me on a walk around town, told me their stories and allowed me a look into their lives, jobs, allotments, and homes. They turned up to have their portraits taken, to smile and wave and throw some moves for the camera, and even brought their craftworks to be documented too. It is a portrait of a memorable moment in time, when those who could, took time out to help and make this event a significant one.

The artwork features a host of characters ranging from families, pensioners, gardeners, cyclists and school caretakers to brewers, a reverend, a florist, a potter and an ironmonger.

The mural takes the form of a large full colour photographic collage, which is 4.5 metres wide and 3.2 metres high, and now hangs in the main hall at community arts venue, The Barn.

Hundreds of photographs were taken, and digitally cut out and collaged into a vivid and spontaneous memory of a particular time and a place depicting the detail and colour of a vibrant and creative community pitching in together in a very friendly place with a river running through it.

North Yorkshire’s executive member for culture, Cllr Simon Myers, said: Commissioning art in the public realm is a key component of our plans to improve the cultural landscape of the county. This mural has not only brought a huge number of people together it has created a lasting contribution to the public realm, and we hope inspires others to get involved in cultural projects.

The second piece of artwork at the bus station will make use of the 150 square metre glazed canopy roof to create a colourful and original interpretation of Tadcaster.