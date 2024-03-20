Three arrested following pursuit near Harrogate

Police have arrested three following a pursuit that started in Ripley and went through a number of villages.

On 19 March 2024, the Operational Support Unit attempted to stop a VW Golf on the A61 at Ripley. The vehicle made off at speed and it was pursued through the villages of Bedlam, Bishop Thornton and Shaw Mills before it eventually came to a stop on a country lane in Markington.

The occupants ran from the vehicle and a significant amount of resource was sent to the area.

A police dog was involved in the search and a police helicopter was scrambled to assist with checking a vast open area.

A 17-year-old boy, an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were arrested in connection with the incident.

An investigation is now underway.