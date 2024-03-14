Open-air service at the Harrogate Cenotaph on Good Friday

Local churches in Harrogate are holding an open-air service at the War Memorial (Cenotaph) on Good Friday, 29 March 2024, at 11am.

The short service will see local churches including St Peter’s Church, Calvary Chapel, Life Destiny Church, Harrogate Vineyard, Nidd Valley Methodist Circuit, Hope Church Harrogate, and Mowbray Community Church joining together for a short talk, prayer and worship.

Adam Price, Pastor at Hope Church Harrogate, said: Good Friday is a strange day – there’s sadness but for Christians it’s full of hope. We’d probably all agree that hope is as needed as ever, and this outdoor service is a beautiful reminder of why the death of Jesus is significant today.

The service at 11am will last for approx. 30 minutes.