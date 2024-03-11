Vision for Leeds: Councillors to discuss new 10-year regeneration partnership with central and regional government

Senior councillors are to discuss Leeds City Council’s exciting new partnership with national, regional and local government to transform six of its neighbourhoods, helping to achieve its regeneration ambitions and deliver inclusive growth.

The Leeds Transformational Regeneration Partnership is a 10-year programme of change and investment involving the council, central government, Homes England and the West Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.

It outlines how part of the city centre and five adjoining ‘city rim’ neighbourhoods will be regenerated, and how growth in the city centre will be accelerated to meet the ambitions of the council’s 2023 Inclusive Growth Strategy.

The partnership is underpinned by the ‘Vision for Leeds’ which was announced by the government’s Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities last Wednesday (6 March) following the Spring Budget. It has been developed using existing locally-led plans, consultations and stakeholder engagement carried out by the council over many years.

Key aspects of the Vision and partnership include:

Revitalising Mabgate, Eastside & Hunslet Riverside, South Bank, Holbeck, West End Riverside and the Innovation Arc within the city centre, to unlock the delivery of 20,000 new homes.

Government allocating an additional £10m (subject to a business case) towards the establishment of British Library North at Temple Works, along with working to bring the building into public ownership through Homes England.

New funding of £5m (subject to a business case) towards the delivery of a new National Poetry Centre; and

Support for further work to explore and develop the role of the Royal Armouries Museum including the planning and delivery of new conferencing and exhibition facilities.

A report on the partnership and Vision for Leeds will be presented to the council’s executive board on Wednesday 13 March, outlining more details about its aims over the coming decade. The report can be read here.

The Leader of Leeds City Council, Councillor James Lewis, said: This partnership is a significant opportunity for Leeds to build on its nationally-recognised track record of delivering large-scale infrastructure projects which support regeneration and build economic growth. Working directly with government and driven by our Vision for Leeds and our commitment to inclusive growth, the partnership will act as a positive driver to tackle poverty and inequality, accelerate housing delivery, and provide more opportunities for everyone who calls Leeds home. Looking to the future there is shared recognition among the partners that major improvements can be won through a focus on some of the fundamental structural challenges facing the city. These changes include improving growth, creating choice and affordability in the housing market, improving public transport connectivity and integration, and leveraging our core economic, innovation and cultural assets. These are the challenges the partnership hopes to address throughout the programme. The creation of the partnership recognises the unique opportunities Leeds has to offer, and will bring major benefits and growth to the wider region and the country as a whole. We look forward to sharing the benefits of this programme and its economic, social, and cultural legacy for many years to come.