The Hunchback of Notre Dame Musical will melt your heart!

A single bell rings out, the great Cathedral doors swing open and a procession of priests, singing Gregorian chant, fills the stage. They are joined by the Cathedral choir and the sound swells and resonates around the theatre. Within seconds the audience is aware that this is no ordinary musical.

Based on Victor Hugo’s classic novel, ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ has all the drama of ‘Les Miserables’, exploring the best and worst of human nature and the struggle between good and evil. With music by Disney’s award-winning writing team, Menken and Schwartz, it has the musical magic of ‘The Lion King’, ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘Aladdin’.

Drawing talent from across Yorkshire, the principal characters are superb; it is hard to single anyone out for special mention. Nina Logue is perfect as the free-spirited gypsy, Esmeralda; Iain Harvey a charismatic Captain Phoebus; Daniel Martin convincingly conveys the spiritual torment of Archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo and Jack Moran lights up the stage with his portrayal of the mercurial Clopin, King of the Gypsies. But the show belongs to Daniel Stanford. In the title role of Quasimodo the Hunchback, he switches between the internal and external voices of his character with understanding, empathy and charm. Together they lead a colourful Ensemble of gargoyles, gypsies, soldiers, peasants and priests.

A stunning set, costumes by professional designer Sandra Martin, complete the audience’s transportation back to 15th century Paris.

One minute you will be clapping and tapping your feet, the next, sobbing into your handkerchief. ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ will melt your heart, win your heart and break your heart.

Playing at Harrogate Theatre from 20th – 23rd March this epic musical takes the audience on a rollercoaster journey plummeting towards a breathtaking climax.

The Harrogate Phoenix Players are sponsored by Rudding Park and Simon Graeme Auto Services and are proud to be supporting Martin House Children’s Hospice.

Tickets are on sale at www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk or 01423 502116