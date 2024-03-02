In conversation with Felicity Cunliffe-Lister the Libdem candidate for Mayor of York and North Yorkshire

The new Mayor of York and North Yorkshire will head a new Combined Authority for York and North Yorkshire with devolved powers.
The Combined Authority receives £540m over 30 years. However, the main reasons cited for the need for Devolution and a regional mayor is to give a greater voice in Westminster, and to gain access to greater budgets – or step towards levelling up.
There are 4 candidates, with elections on the 2 May 2024.
Keith Tordoff – Independent Candidate
Felicity Cunliffe – Lister – Libdems
David Skaith – Labour
Kevin Foster – Green Party
Keane Duncan – Conservative Party