Felicity Cunliffe-Lister
Felicity Cunliffe-Lister

In conversation with Felicity Cunliffe-Lister the Libdem candidate for Mayor of York and North Yorkshire

2 March 2024

The new Mayor of York and North Yorkshire will head a new Combined Authority for York and North Yorkshire with devolved powers.

The Combined Authority receives £540m over 30 years. However, the main reasons cited for the need for Devolution and a regional mayor is to give a greater voice in Westminster, and to gain access to greater budgets – or step towards levelling up.

 

 

There are 4 candidates, with elections on the 2 May 2024.

Keith Tordoff – Independent Candidate

Felicity Cunliffe – Lister – Libdems

David Skaith – Labour

Kevin Foster – Green Party

Keane Duncan – Conservative Party

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertising

Advertising

Go toTop