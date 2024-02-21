Farming communities in North Yorkshire featuring on radio show

Rural communities across North Yorkshire are being showcased in a new radio programme which has been launched to highlight the work of the county’s farmers and food producers.

The new show, which is called Farming Outlook, is being supported by funding which is being distributed by North Yorkshire Council.

The programme has been developed by Grow Yorkshire, an initiative led by the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority, with a £25,000 grant from the Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF).

The 13-week pilot is produced by Great Yorkshire Radio on its Coast & County station and airs on Sundays from 6am to 9am before being repeated in the evening from 7pm to 10pm.

North Yorkshire Council’s leader, Cllr Carl Les, who is the chair of the SPF’s board in the county, said: This radio programme is a fantastic example of how this funding is engaging with different communities across our county. North Yorkshire’s farmers and producers grow and create incredible food and products, and this programme celebrates that whilst looking to the future of farming in our county. I hope farmers will tune in to hear about new developments in the sector which may be able to improve the efficiency of their farm.

The programme’s content has a broad theme of decarbonisation in farming and is being developed with partners at Future Farmers of Yorkshire, the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, The Country Landowners Association, the Food and Environment Research Agency and Young Farmers.

A series of podcasts featuring content from the Sunday programme will be available after each broadcast.

Farming Outlook’s producer at Coast & County Radio, John Harding, said: Coast & County Radio is proud to serve the communities of Whitby, Scarborough, Filey and Ryedale and we’re looking forward to hearing the real-life stories and experiences of those who work, live and play in rural communities in North Yorkshire. We’ll be meeting the personalities and characters who are part of rural community life in the county and showcasing the cost-effective opportunities available to rural businesses.

The business lead for Grow Yorkshire, Mark Blakeston, said: Farming across Yorkshire has much to be positive about and to be proud of. Our high standards of food production alongside our net zero ambitions ensure we are leading the way in many aspects of modern agriculture, so through Farming Outlook we want to showcase some of that and hear from the characters behind the regions food production. Whether they are innovating in some way or facing tough challenges we hope this pilot will provide a glimpse into the sector.

The programme is broadcasted on 97.4FM in Whitby, Ryedale, Scarborough and Filey or online at www.coastandcountyradio.co.uk/radioplayer/

The first programmes are available to listen again at www.farmingoutlook.co.uk. All future programmes will be available in the same place after broadcast.

Find out more about Shared Prosperity Fund in North Yorkshire including other available funding schemes and how to apply at www.northyorks.gov.uk/community-and-volunteering/grants-and-funding/uk-shared-prosperity-fund-0