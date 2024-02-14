Harrogate hospice looks for runners to take on the Great North Run

With ballot results for the Great North Run announced this week, Saint Michael’s Hospice is urging those who missed out to consider signing up for a charity place and joining ‘Team Purple’.

Last year, charity-place runners raised almost £37,000 for Saint Micheal’s Hospice, which supports local families living with terminal illness and bereavement in the Harrogate district.

The Great North Run takes place on Sunday, September 8 and starts in Newcastle upon Tyne before finishing in South Shields. It’s dubbed to be the world’s most iconic half marathon, and the 13.1-mile route attracts tens of thousands of runners from all over the world each year.

Sam Garrard, who took part in the event last year in memory of her dad, Tim, has already signed up to run again for Saint Michael’s. Talking about last year’s race, she said: “There is a vibe in the air that is charged, emotional and electric, and it’s the highest energy boost anywhere, ever!

Sam said: I know that my dad was so relieved and grateful for the care that he received from the staff at Saint Michael’s, and for me and my family, that care was priceless. In my dad’s memory, I will keep running!

Saint Michael’s Hospice has a limited number of places available priced at £35, with a minimum sponsorship target of £300. As part of Team Purple, all runners receive a fundraising pack and branded technical t-shirt or running vest, and they are encouraged to visit the hospice’s marquee in the Charity Village to rest and re-fuel after crossing the finish line.