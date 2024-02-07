When cupid called – LNER invites customers to share their railway romances

As Valentine’s Day approaches, LNER is keen to hear from customers who were struck with cupid’s arrow as they travelled the East Coast Main Line.

With the historic LNER route stretching almost 1000 miles, connecting the Scottish Highlands, North East England, Yorkshire, the East Midlands and London, many hearts must have fluttered while travelling and LNER is keen to find out more about the role the railway has played in those love stories. From a chance meeting on a platform to long distance relationships or finding the love of your life in the seat next to you, the railways have started many a love story and hold a certain romance with customers and colleagues alike.

More romantic memories are likely to be made this Valentine’s Day with LNER data showing Edinburgh, York and London among the most popular romantic cities to visit on the East Coast route. Research for LNER also revealed some hidden gems for couples looking for a romantic getaway, such as the elegant North Yorkshire spa-town of Harrogate, historic Berwick-upon-Tweed and the cathedral city of Lincoln, all locations which could sweep anyone off their feet.

In a bid to spread a little more love along the East Coast Main Line, LNER is inviting customers to email their railway romance stories to valentines@lner.co.uk with the hope of sharing some of the best heart-warming tales and potentially recreating those journeys. Stories like Ewan and Erin’s, who met while ordering a drink onboard LNER’s Edinburgh to Aberdeen service four years ago, have already struck a chord. Or Robin and Clara, who relied on LNER to stay together while living apart in Sheffield and Edinburgh. Or Alex and Graeme, whose mutual love of the railway brought them together.

Stuart Thomas, Communications Director at LNER said: “Thousands of customers travel with LNER every day, and I suspect many eyes must have met across an Azuma or one of our platforms.

“We’re keen to hear about some of the love stories we’ve helped to write and with four of the UK’s most romantic hotspots being on the LNER route, many people will have happy memories and memorable moments to share.

“So, if you had, or still have, a darling in Darlington, a partner in Perth or a loved one in London, and without LNER you wouldn’t have been able to keep the spark alive, share your story with us via valentines@lner.co.uk and we’ll share the love this Valentine’s Day”.

