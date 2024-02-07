Thought Bubble announce 2024 Comic Convention dates

11 -17 November 2024

Harrogate Convention Centre

Returning to Harrogate Convention Centre, Thought Bubble will take place over 16 and 17 November for one of the most important and beloved events in the international comics calendar. Featuring hundreds of comic creators and thousands of fans, Thought Bubble is a true festival of comics and comic art with some of the worlds most influential and exciting creators regularly making their way to Yorkshire for the event.

Now firmly at home in Harrogate Convention Centre, Thought Bubble enjoyed a 28% increase in attendance from 2022 to 2023, beating 2019 sales for the first time since the pandemic as the event goes from strength to strength with over 500 comic-creating exhibitors, 30 comics focused panels and workshops, and thousands of visitors.

With similar capacity crowds expected again year, November will see the first time Thought Bubble attendees will be able to collect their tickets early thanks to box office desks set up in independent venues around Harrogate on the Friday evening as well as the opening of a second entrance in the convention centre. This early collection will cut down queuing time on the first day of the convention as well as encourage Thought Bubble fans to explore and support more independent Harrogate businesses.

Alongside the convention, Thought Bubble festival will return this year with a mix of free and ticketed events taking place around Leeds and Yorkshire from 11 – 17 November, including film screenings, public art, workshops, talks and much more.

Tickets for Thought Bubble Comic Convention are on sale now with newly introduced ticket options for families and students, while under 12s, carers and over 65s tickets remain totally free. Tickets give access to all events within the comic convention weekend; panels, workshops, guest signings, as well as the three huge halls of over 400 exhibitors, publishers and much more to be announced.

Thought Bubble will share details on guests, exhibitors and reveal their 2024 programme over the coming months.

Thought Bubble 2024 is on sale now https://www.thoughtbubblefestival.com