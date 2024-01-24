Bettys taylors harrogate

Fire Service called to Bettys and Taylor factory in Harrogate

24 January 2024

At around 7am on 24 January 2024, the fire service were called to the Bettys and Taylors factory on Hookstone Park in Harrogate.

A spokesperson for the company said that the fire alarms operated indicating a fire in the roof space of the Taylors side of the plant, although it is still not entirely clear what the problem is.

It hasn’t been confirmed if it is a genuine fire, or just the alarm systems operating.

All staff were evacuated, and there have been no injuries.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have 5 units on site.

The incident remains ongoing.

