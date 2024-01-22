Man receives severe head injuries following collision on Hookstone Road, Harrogate

At around 3.27pm on the afternoon of Wednesday 17 January a white BMW 1 Series car was travelling south-west on Hookstone Road, when it collided with a man who was using a pedestrian crossing.

As a result of this incident the pedestrian suffered severe head injuries and was taken by ambulance to Harrogate District Hospital.

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage that could help, to please come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to email Chris.Storey@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Traffic Constable Chris Storey.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12240009931 when passing on information