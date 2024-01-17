Harrogate corporate finance boutique advises on sale of cloud comms Invosys to US giant Dura Software

Manchester-based telephony technology business Invosys has been acquired by Dura Software, a leading US buyer of niche software companies. The deal, which was originated and led by CorpFin, an independent corporate finance boutique based in Harrogate, will see the founders and existing shareholders sell their stake in the business for an undisclosed eight-figure sum.

Best known for its cloud comms platform and call logic software, Invosys was established in 2006 and provides high-tech inbound and call management telephony solutions. In 2020, the firm broadened its reach with the acquisition of installation and maintenance services provider Atrium Telecom.

Invosys co-founder Peter Crooks, who will remain with the business as a consultant, said: This sale makes perfect sense for both businesses. It opens an exciting new chapter for Invosys, taking our innovative telecoms products into many new global markets alongside some fantastic complementary technologies that Dura has been bringing together through a number of key acquisitions.

Corpfin founder Chris Silverwood, along with fellow Corpfin partner Phil Winspear advised the board of Invosys on the deal after successfully securing Dura as a buyer during a 12-month strategic global sale process.

DWF in Manchester provided legal advice to the shareholders in the transaction, David Wilson of Wilson & Co in Leeds provided tax advice, and Farrer & Co provided legal advice on the transaction on behalf of Dura.

Chris Silverwood of Corpfin said: Sometimes, bringing two businesses together can add more value to both, and that’s precisely the case here. Over the last two decades, Invosys has secured a market leading position in its niche field, and built up some remarkable tech IP that has huge potential within a larger technology group. Congratulations to the founders and to the management team who now have a massive opportunity to take the venture forwards and go global.

US-based Dura Software has a track record of acquiring, owning and operating ‘hyper-niche’ software businesses. Invosys is the company’s 16th acquisition globally and its portfolio of companies includes SecureVideo, Vertex Systems and 6Connex