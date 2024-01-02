Maureen Ingleton, Soroptimists, raises £628 for charity

Maureen Ingleton, a member of Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District, once again took part in the Great North Run in aid of charity. This year the beneficiary of her efforts was Henshaw’s Society for Blind People.

She presented a cheque, assisted by SI Harrogate’s President Pat Shore, for £628 to Henshaw’s in Knaresborough. The Charity were very pleased to receive the donation and said that it would be enough to provide an art course for a whole year.

Maureen said: I have been taking part in the Great North Run for many years to raise money for Soroptimist charities. At first I was able to run but now it’s more of a fast walk! This year I was thrilled that Henshaw’s would benefit as they are a brilliant organisation and deserve our support.

Soroptimist International is a worldwide organisation that aims to improve the lives of women and girls locally, nationally and internally through education, enabling and empowering opportunities.