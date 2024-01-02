90 daffodils for 90 years

President Pat Shore of Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District presented 90 Welsh Daffodils to Sue Wood, Horticultural Development Officer at North Yorkshire County Council.

The bulbs will be planted in January under a new Golden Dawn Redwood tree located at the Queen’s Green Canopy area of the Valley Gardens. The choice of tree by North Yorkshire Council is really fitting for the donated daffodils to be placed underneath as Soroptimists have always been dedicated to addressing the issues related to the environment.

The first-ever Soroptimist project was to ‘Save the Redwoods’, which was launched by the first Soroptimist club formed in 1921 in Alameda County, California. SI Harrogate and District are celebrating the 90th anniversary of the founding of their Club in 1933.

Soroptimist International is a worldwide organisation that aims to improve the lives of women and girls locally, nationally and internally through education, enabling and empowering opportunities.