17-months in prison for Harrogate drugs dealer

A man involved in the supply Class A drugs in Harrogate has been jailed after he was caught by police earlier this year.

On the afternoon of 25 September 2023, North Yorkshire Police officers from the force’s Operation Expedite Team in Harrogate were on patrol on Kings Road in the town.

They saw two known drug users being approached by a man they recognised as James Latham (of Roberts Crescent). The three people walked off behind a shop and out of view. Within seconds one of them returned and was seen placing an item in their mouth.

Officers suspected that a drug deal had just taken place, with Latham supplying the drugs. Latham, who was riding on an electric scooter, was stopped a short distance away. He was searched and found to be in possession of a large amount of cash and suspected illegal drugs.

Following his arrest, officers attended Latham’s home address in Harrogate and located items linked to the preparation and sale of illegal class A drugs, along with amounts of heroin and cocaine with a street value of over £700, and a significant amount of cash.

Latham, 44, was remanded in custody and brought to court where he pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Through mobile phone analysis, investigators were able to show that Latham was involved in the supply of class A drugs, and had a customer base within the Harrogate area.

At York Crown Court (22 December 2023), Latham was given a custodial sentence of two years and three months.