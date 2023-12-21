Ripon opticians celebrate five-year anniversary with Bonfire and Firework Display

Specsavers Ripon has celebrated their five-year relocation anniversary by sponsoring the local Community Bonfire and Firework Display.

To mark the occasion, Specsavers Ripon invited all colleagues, partners and children to enjoy food and drink in the VIP lounge whilst they enjoyed the spectacular firework display.

The opticians moved to their new central location on Market Place West in 2018, overlooking Ripon’s iconic market square.

The relocation occurred as the store was in need of a larger premises and more central location so they could offer sight tests, contact lens and audiology services to more customers in the local community.

The Specsavers Ripon store also has access to hospital grade equipment which enables their clinical team to confidently make clinical decisions on the need for referral.

Ensuring customers are given the most advanced service possible, the stores advanced OCT (Optical Coherence Tomography) machine helps optometrists view the health of customer’s eyes in greater detail. The hospital-grade technology can also help detect treatable eye conditions such as diabetic retinopathy and macular degeneration sooner.