Harrogate bike theft suspect

A hybrid bike was stolen from outside the Hydro Gym on Jenny Field drive at 10.45am on Tuesday 10 October 2023.

The bike had been locked to the bike rack and when they returned they discovered that the bike had been stolen.

North Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the theft of a hydrid mountain bike from the Jenny Fields area.

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to, as he may have information that could help the investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email stephen.mangham@northyorkshire.police.uk You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Stephen Mangham.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230192233.