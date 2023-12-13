Man arrested following Ripon city centre assault

Police have said that they have made an arrest following an assault in Ripon during the early hours of Sunday, 10 December 2023.

Man was assaulted outside Wonderland bar

At about 3.40am, 10 December 2023

He received injuries to his face requiring hospital treatment.

A male suspect was arrested and has been released on conditional bail.

Polcie would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault and has any information that can help with the investigation. Please email amy.sharrad@northyorkshire.police.uk, or call 101, select option 2 and ask for DC 618 Amy Sharrad.

Please quote reference number 12230233886.