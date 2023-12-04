Two arrested after cars stolen in Harrogate burglary

Police are appealing for information after arresting two suspects following a burglary in which two cars were stolen.

Lime Street in Harrogate

Tuesday 28 into Wednesday 29 November, between the hours of 10.30pm and 7.15am

The offenders entered the house before taking two Skodas from the address.

One was a Fabia in white, registration YD14 NVT and the other was a grey Octavia, registration FT10 0CY.

A man in his 20s and a teenage boy, both from the Harrogate area, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

They have been released under investigation so further enquiries can be carried out.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward if they have not already done so.

In particular officers are appealing for information or CCTV around the area, showing any suspicious activity around this time, or anyone who has seen the vehicles since the burglary.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email phillip.brown@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC108 Brown.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230226608.